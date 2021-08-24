Rafa Benitez has demonstrated the magnitude of Everton’s assignment as alterations result in a meaningful fight once more.

A win is a win, after all.

Rafa Benitez, on the other hand, will not have expected or desired such a tense evening from his team.

Make no mistake, despite securing a place in the Carabao Cup third round, the Premier League team put forth a far below-par effort.

Moise Kean’s controversial red card came after the visitors had already been dominated, however he shouldn’t have given the official a decision to make in the first place.

The Blues, on the other hand, had a powerful response to that defeat. They persevered in the face of adversity in the season’s first match, despite being in an embarrassing circumstance on this occasion.

Several players, though, stood up to be counted.

Andre Gomes came in in the second half, injecting creativity and wit into an area of the play where Everton had been lacking.

From the bench, Demarai Gray made a similar influence, but Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend stood out among those already on the pitch.

It’s no surprise, then, that the starting pair ended up scoring both goals.

On Tuesday, Benitez saw the dangers of not just making wholesale changes to a team that was performing well, but he also got a glimpse into the true depth of his squad.

And it’s unclear how many of the players who did take the field against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night will still be at the club in eight days.

Although his attempt to impress in the store window fell flat in the second half after referee Matthew Donohue banished him for an early bath, Kean is the obvious one who still has doubts about his future.

Others, on the other hand, could be on their way out before the transfer deadline next week, either on loan or permanently.

For the time being, Niels Nkounkou, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Jonjoe Kenny might all realistically have their football futures elsewhere.

Individually, Everton’s performances were a true mixed bag across the pitch, and Benitez might not have gotten away with it. “The summary has come to an end.”