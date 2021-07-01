Rafa Benitez has been named the new manager of Everton, according to contract documents.

Rafael Benitez’s selection as Everton’s next manager has been confirmed.

The Spaniard has agreed to a three-year contract at Goodison Park, following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising return to Real Madrid at the start of the month.

The former Liverpool manager’s appointment has been in the works for some time, with the 61-year-old emerging as the front-runner for the job just two weeks ago.

Following Ancelotti’s departure, Everton were connected with a number of potential managers, with Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Wolves manager, seeming like the frontrunner at one point.

Benitez, on the other hand, is the new manager of the Blues and will welcome his players back to Finch Farm on Monday to begin their pre-season preparations.

“Everton Football Club can confirm the selection of Rafael Benitez as the Club’s next manager,” Everton said in a statement.

“The Spaniard joins the Club on a three-year contract and will begin working with the group on July 5 when they return to USM Finch Farm for pre-season training.

“The club’s selection of Benitez follows a thorough and wide-ranging recruitment process that lasted three weeks and involved many interviews with a number of applicants.

“During his managerial tenures in Spain, England, and Italy, Benitez has a highly excellent track record with the clubs he has led, winning seven major honors including La Liga crowns, the Coppa Italia, the FA Cup, the Europa League, and the Champions League.”

The Spaniard was most recently in charge of Dalian Professional in China.

“Rafa Benitez is joining Everton Football Club at an exciting time,” Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright added. I wish him well on behalf of the Board of Directors in attaining success for our football club, which our fans crave and deserve.”

