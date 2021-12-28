Rafa Benitez has already shown that Gary Neville is correct when it comes to Everton.

Gary Neville has stood firm in his pre-season forecast that Everton will be the Premier League overachievers this season, despite criticism from Jamie Carragher.

Is the former Manchester United star, however, correct in his prediction that the Blues will have a much better second half of the season?

Everton should have been halfway through their 2021/22 schedule by now, but coronavirus-related postponements of their home game against Leicester City and their trip to Burnley have left them in 15th place with 19 points after 17 games.

Neville, an eight-time Premier League winner, was reviewing his August predictions on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, but he dismissed accusations that his pick of Everton was already out of date.

“Overachievers, I still believe Everton will finish strongly,” he remarked.

“Why?” Carragher inquired.

“We’re just halfway through,” Neville added. They’ve sustained numerous injuries. Calvert-Lewin has been out, Richarlison has been out, and Doucoure has been out at times, so they should be fine.” It’s a belief shared by Blues manager Rafa Benitez, who has maintained during the current campaign that his teams improve as the season progresses.

“I am confident we will progress in the second half of the season,” he remarked earlier this month.

“I have great confidence in the team for the second half of the season,” the 61-year-old said in November, adding, “I have massive faith in the team for the second half of the season.”

Can Everton back up the confidence of both Neville and Benitez? Do the Spanish teams’ performances improve in the second half of seasons? In his first full season as a senior coach, Benitez guided Extremadura to second place in LaLiga2 and promotion to Spain’s top division in 1997/98.

In the first half of the season, his team won 10, drew 7, and lost 4, for a total of 37 points, but in the second half, they won 13, drew 3, and lost 5, for a total of 42 points.

Even though they struggled in La Liga the following season, eventually being demoted after a play-off, the upward trend persisted.

Extremadura won four games, drew four, and lost eleven, totaling 16 points in the first half.