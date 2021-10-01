Rafa Benitez has accomplished what Carlo Ancelotti failed to achieve at Everton with Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure has had a fantastic start to the season.

To start the 2021/22 season, the midfielder has already scored twice in six Premier League matches, equaling his tally from the previous season.

Fans and analysts alike have praised the 28-year-excellent old’s form, which was highlighted following the Blues’ 2-0 win over Norwich on Saturday.

The Frenchman scored his second goal of the afternoon to give Rafa Benitez’s side all three points, and he became a hot topic of conversation on our latest Royal Blue podcast.

Dave Prentice and Connor O’Neill joined host Adam Jones to talk about how crucial Doucoure has become and how other teams might try to stop him in the future.

Doucoure, of course. He’s top-notch, and he’s everywhere, isn’t he?

He’s quickly establishing himself as the team’s most essential player, perhaps even more so than Demarai Gray or Andros Townsend.

He’s crucial in propelling the team forward and retracing their steps, and he’s finally nearing the finish of his duties. The boss has stated that he has set a goal for him this season, which he is well on his way to achieving!

There were clearly a number of pundits praising Doucoure, and Prenno was correct in saying that he looks like a different player this season, especially in terms of his attacking figures.

But it’s his incessant motion that gets to me; he throws a one-touch pass and then sprints 30 yards between the lines to reclaim the ball – always attempting to create something for himself or others.

Isn’t that the type of dynamic midfielder Everton expected when they signed him last summer?

The most intriguing aspect of Doucoure is that he appears to have resurfaced and been given a fresh lease on life by Rafa.

We were all taken aback by him when he came in under Carlo, especially because he had legs and could get over the pitch, which Everton hadn’t had in a long time! It was quite refreshing!

