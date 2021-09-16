Rafa Benitez has a press conference in which nothing ‘off the table’ is revealed as the manager makes an Everton supporter accusation.

Last week, Rafa Benitez spoke with members of the Everton Fans Forum for nearly an hour about his intentions for the club, transfers, and the team.

And it was reported that ‘nothing was off the table’ when the Blues boss spoke with the fans over Zoom, with Benitez willing to answer any question.

It is understood that members of the club’s official USA Supporters’ Club were also on the call.

Benitez added that on Wednesday, the squad’s day off, he spoke with another set of Everton fans, adding that he has been encouraged by both the reaction of the fans he has met in person and the support of the fans in games.

“I believe they believe we will give it our all till the end,” Benitez remarked.

“We’ll have some good games and some awful games,” says the coach.

“It would have been easy for the fans to be negative in the first half against Burnley, and I would have understood that, but they didn’t.

“They understand that we are a new squad with a new manager, and we are attempting to do things correctly. At Newcastle, I was in a similar position where people were talking about the fans.

“They were aware of the circumstances and backed behind the team, and it’s the same here.

“They understand that they have ambitious owners who have been trying their hardest for years, and that this year is a difficult scenario because of the financial fair play laws, but they value the players’ efforts on the field and are patient.

“It’s understandable that the fans would be furious if we didn’t perform, but they know how this team reacts.

“We gave them something back, and in the second half, you could see the players flying.”