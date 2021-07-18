Rafa Benitez has a chance to revive Everton, and the ‘Champions League duo’ can show it.

Back in August 2011, when the quirky Royston Drenthe and the unknown Denis Stracqualursi posed with the Everton shirt, it wasn’t exactly a happy time for Blues fans.

For a sum of £10 million, Mikel Arteta, the Toffees’ creative centre, was sold to Arsenal. Yakubu was permitted to join Blackburn, and Jermaine Beckford joined Leicester in a £2.5 million move 40 minutes before the transfer window closed.

The loan deals to sign Drenthe and ‘The Stracq,’ as the hardworking striker would be known, did not inspire confidence.

If you had told Evertonians 10 years ago that the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner would be joined at Goodison Park by Brazil’s number nine, a young Juventus hotshot, three Barcelona players, and England’s number one goalkeeper, they would have reacted like Del Boy and Rodney when the Only Fools and Horses duo arrive in their yellow, three-wheeled van.

Everton’s frugality and saving during the first 15 years of the twenty-first century were well-documented, but after Farhad Moshiri took over in February 2016, they have been able to spend freely.

Looking at the Toffees’ training session on Friday, it’s clear that the team has a lot of potential. At training, James Rodriguez and Moise Kean wore Hummel bibs. Right there is a Champions League duo.

Last season, the latter scored 17 goals in 41 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, while the former, who turned 30 on Monday, has won Europe’s top club championship twice.

They’ve both been linked with moves away, but for the time being, they’re both Everton players.

Richarlison, meanwhile, led the line as Brazil advanced to the Copa America final and will do it again in the Olympics. Jordan Pickford had five clean sheets at Euro 2020, breaking Gordon Banks’ shutout record, and making two incredible penalty saves in the final against Italy. Ben Godfrey was also a coach’s opinion away from being selected for the Three Lions.

Lucas Digne is a member of one of France's most brilliant teams of all time, and his youthful deputy Niels Nkounkou is expected to be called up by Les Bleus for the upcoming season.