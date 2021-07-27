Rafa Benitez gives Niels Nkounkou a surprising chance to impress him at Everton.

The Olympics are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Niels Nkounkou.

Despite not being included in France’s first roster, the 20-year-old has been given a rare opportunity to establish himself on a global platform.

With some teams refusing to release their players, coach Sylvain Rippo had to make 11 changes to his initial roster, and Nkounkou will want to grasp his opportunity when called upon, just as he has done with the Blues.

Everton were glad for Nkounkou to leave for Tokyo despite the fact that he is set to miss the start of the season. Nkounkou played an important squad role for Everton as a backup to Lucas Digne but was not crucial to Rafael Benitez’s starting eleven.

The Toffees, on the other hand, are well aware that they have a serious talent on their hands, with former manager Carlo Ancelotti instrumental in persuading the teenage defender to reject a professional contract with Marseille in favor of a move to Goodison Park last summer.

“I think Nkounkou is a young talent, a left back with a lot of abilities and quality,” Ancelotti told the press following Nkounkou’s first week of training.

“Of course, he’s a young player who has to improve, and our aim for him is to work with him and give him time to prepare for the first team,” says the coach.

He was supposed to link up with David Unsworth in the u-23s while he acclimated to life in England, but he only appeared four times in Premier League 2, instead establishing himself as a regular in the first team.

When Digne was suspended in November, the 20-year-old Olympian stepped in for him, earning his Premier League debut against Newcastle following strong performances in the Carabao Cup.

Nkounkou understands his role and has achieved one of his key goals with an Olympic call-up this summer, despite being ignored when Digne sustained an ankle injury later that month.

“I have to be patient and show the manager in training that I’m working even harder and he can count on me to,” he stated in a January interview with the club website.

