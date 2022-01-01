Rafa Benitez faces a difficult task against the high-flying Seagulls in Everton vs Brighton forecast and odds.

If Everton fail to win at home against Brighton, Rafa Benitez’s job could be jeopardized.

With Grosvenor Sport, the Toffees are 7/4 favourites, while the Albion are 9/5 and a draw is 43/20.

In their last three games, Benitez’s team has won against Arsenal, drawn against Chelsea, and lost to Crystal Palace.

Despite the positive results against two of the top six teams, the Merseyside club has only one win in 11 games, including seven defeats.

Meanwhile, Albion will be seeking to improve their form and get rid of the stigma of being a draw team.