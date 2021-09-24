Rafa Benitez exposes Everton’s ‘crucial’ January transfer target.

Rafa Benitez has urged Everton to be prepared for the January transfer window, stating that it is “crucial” for the club to sign players who want to play for them.

Following the appointment of the Spaniard, the Blues confirmed five new signings throughout the summer, with Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Demarai Gray, Andy Lonergan, and Salomon Rondon all signing contracts.

However, the club lacked reinforcements in important areas of the pitch, and Benitez has not ruled out making more acquisitions in the winter.

With money available following the sale of James Rodriguez to Al-Rayyan, the manager understands that the team must be ready to move when the market reopens.

“We have to be ready for January,” he said. It’s far too early to be discussing the transfer window and ideas.

“We know what we need from the fans, and we know what we need from the fans. It’s only to make sure we’re ready when the time comes.

“It doesn’t matter what the balance is between top-level players and individuals who want to be here and can be crucial players for us during the winter. Players must have a strong desire to battle for us.

“At the same time, they must possess the ability to improve the team and squad.”

Benitez’s team has been full of energy and devotion so far this season, with Gray and Townsend in particular exhibiting those attributes in their first few months at the club.

And the manager has emphasized the importance of having a strong desire to play for Everton once they come.

The Blues manager confirmed, “I think it’s vital to have players that really want to come.”

“We have to make sure we offer them something appealing in order for them to come here with the motivation you require.

“At the same time, I can see it since I’ve worked without money before. You must ensure that they are good players; if you want to raise the team’s level, you must bring in good players.

“However, it must be players who will perform here. Not simply names, and then they may or may not be able to help.

