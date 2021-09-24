Rafa Benitez explains why Everton “needed” to sign James Rodriguez and refutes Farhad Moshiri’s allegation.

Rafa Benitez has expanded on James Rodriguez’s departure from Everton, explaining why the move was “necessary” for the club.

The playmaker sealed his departure from Merseyside earlier this week by joining Qatar-based Al-Rayyan, just over a year after arriving at Goodison Park.

Last season, the Colombian international was influential at times, but he was plagued by injury at other times, and he did not play in 2021/22.

On social media, there has been a lot of speculation about the motives behind the change, with some people questioning what was really driving the decision.

And, while Benitez was tight-lipped about the details, he indicated that the move was ultimately beneficial to all parties involved.

“We could speak about that for weeks if you want,” the boss said.

“The reality is that the player is now content because he has a choice that he likes. As I already stated, we must make the most of our resources.

“Given our injury history and the needs of the team, I believe it was critical for us to alter and then go on.

“Hopefully, we will be able to use this money to bring in a different type of player who will be a good fit for us, and then we will be able to address the voids that we have.”

“That’s all there is to it. It will be really excellent if he is happy and can score goals there. If he is happy and can score goals there, he can perform well. It was something we needed to do for ourselves in order to move forward.”

Rodriguez’s departure may free up finances for Everton to invest in the January transfer window.

Due to financial fair play restrictions, the club was limited in the amount of transfer activity it could do during the summer, but having the Colombian’s big wages off the books could change things this winter.

And Benitez is pleased that Farhad Moshiri is still prepared to invest in the Blues after making big on-field and off-field investments since his arrival.

“We are fortunate to have an owner who is willing to invest money, which is fantastic,” the manager added.

"We are fortunate to have an owner who is willing to invest money, which is fantastic," the manager added.