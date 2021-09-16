Rafa Benitez explains why, before Everton’s move, he texted Demarai Gray while unemployed.

Rafa Benitez has stated that he has been tracking Demarai Gray for four years before to Everton’s signing of the forward this summer.

The fact that Benitez exchanged communications with Gray when the Spanish coach was without a club demonstrates the depth of his interest in the 25-year-old.

Gray joined the Blues in a £1.7 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen in July and has had an excellent start to life at Goodison Park, scoring three goals in his first four league appearances.

Gray would deliver at Everton, Benitez believed, if the proper players were around him and he felt confident.

And the Blues boss, who was out of work after leaving Dalian Professional in China, was still thinking about the former Leicester City star if a new position came along.

“We played against Leicester while I was at Newcastle, and he did incredibly well,” Benitez explained.

“Since then, we’ve been watching him, and I’ve been in touch with his agent to inquire about his well-being.

“I also wrote the youngster a message while he was in Germany, asking how he was doing and how he was adjusting to the German way of life.

“As a result, I was in contact with him and was following him.

“I told my team to keep an eye on him because we thought he had potential,” she says.

“It’s simply a matter of giving him confidence, having the right team-mates around him, and having the right environment with the supporters, who respect what he’s doing,” Benitez stated.

“All of these elements work together to help him succeed.

“It’s simpler for us to support him because he’s still working hard and scoring goals, but generally, he’s doing exactly what everyone expected – making a difference with his quality.”