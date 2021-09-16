Rafa Benitez explains Everton’s mixed news, which includes injuries to James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has provided an update on James Rodriguez’s status, confirming that the Colombian is practicing “normally” with his teammates but insisting that determining whether or not the player is ready to return to first-team responsibilities is difficult.

Golden Boot winner in the 2014 World Cup Carlo Ancelotti took James to Goodison Park from Real Madrid last season – the third time the Italian had signed him in his career – but he is yet to make an appearance under the new Blues boss.

“He’s training,” Benitez added. It’s difficult to see much from the first training session when you play a game and then have a day off in between. We’ll see tomorrow in another training session.

“He’s training with the team as usual.”

Dominic Calvert-condition Lewin’s has not changed, according to Everton manager Marco Silva.

“It’s what I stated after the game,” Benitez said, referring to the England international’s quadriceps injury in addition to his fractured toe. We’ll have to wait a few weeks; we’re not sure how many, but he won’t be available for two or three.”