Rafa Benitez discusses what Lucas Digne needs to achieve in order to be recalled by Everton.

After Everton’s defender Lucas Digne was benched against Arsenal on Monday, Rafa Benitez provided an update on his status.

The France international was absent from the team as the Gunners traveled to Goodison Park to face the Blues, who won 2-1.

The manager stated his defender was not injured ahead of the game, and the player later played down any suspicions of a quarrel.

Benitez, on the other hand, hinted that a decision on whether the 28-year-old would return to the starting lineup for this weekend’s showdown with Crystal Palace had yet to be made.

“I think Lucas was clear, it’s the manager’s decision,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“He’s been training today, and we’ll make a decision tomorrow; it’s a typical situation with a player in training.”

“We’ll see if he’s available or not tomorrow.”

“We need all of the guys here because it raises the level of competition in the team.” At the same time, everyone must remain focused and understand that the team comes first. That is all there is to it.

“I don’t want to talk about individuals too much because it’s not fair to the group.”

“All he needs to do now is make sure he keeps working hard.” That’s it; the team is ahead of any individuals.” In the absence of Digne, Ben Godfrey was charged with filling in at left-back.

After coming up against Bukayo Saka, Benitez believes the natural centre-back performed admirably.

“Excellent. He was one of our most important players in securing the three points,” he continued.

“Everyone knows how deadly Saka is, and he had him under his control.”