Rafa Benitez defeated Real Madrid to sign “one of the best soccer players in the world,” but he was fired before he could use him by Liverpool.

Footballers whose careers were ruined by their club changing managers and the new guy having no need for them are littered throughout history.

When Jurgen Klopp implemented his brand of fast-paced, counter-pressing game, players bought by Brendan Rodgers – such as Joe Allen and Christian Benteke – quickly fell out of favor at Liverpool.

But at the very least, they got to perform for the man who had put his faith in them by signing them. Some people had their names changed on the manager’s office door between deciding to join and moving to the club.

Djibril Cisse was satisfied with this arrangement. Gerard Houllier orchestrated his move to Anfield, although he made his debut for Rafa Benitez at the start of the following season.

The move paid off as they won the Champions League and the FA Cup together (the latter with Cisse scoring in the final).

Milan Jovanovic did not have the same luck, as the club’s entire structure altered during his stay in England. In early 2010, as the Hicks and Gillett ownership spiraled out of control, it was reported that Jovanovic would join Liverpool on a free transfer for the 2010/11 season.

The Standard Liege forward was in high demand after appearing for them in a Champions League qualifier at Anfield in 2008.

It’s simple to see why he drew attention based on his track record. For three years in a row, Jovanovic was in Belgium’s top eight players in terms of combined goals and assists, as well as in the top six for shots on target (per FBRef).

He was even approached by Real Madrid, who were apparently taken aback when he declined their offer.

He later stated, “I had no remorse about rejecting Real.” “Never. I’ll never go somewhere where I’ll only have a little role. Why? It is preferable to be content somewhere.” It’s difficult not to question if he now regrets his decision.

After agreeing to join Liverpool, the Serbian international flew to South Africa for the 2010 World Cup. In the Group, he even scored the game's winner.