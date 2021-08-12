Rafa Benitez claims he can outperform Carlo Ancelotti, but Everton has issued a warning about James Rodriguez.

Rafa Benitez was a divisive pick as Everton manager, but former Blues striker Louis Saha believes he has the ability to exceed Carlo Ancelotti and transform the club into a top four contender.

Saha moved from Manchester United to Everton in 2008, and while transfers between the two clubs are common despite regional rivalry, he says that seeing former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez chosen by the Blues raised an eyebrow, yet he still feels the Spaniard will be a good fit.

“I was astonished that Everton appointed Benitez as their manager for all the obvious reasons,” he told GentingBet.

“Of course, he’s a good manager, and Everton are a top club, so it makes sense on that level, but it was surprising given his history with Liverpool.

“However, he has the ability and experience to re-establish Everton as a top-four contender.

“He has a lot to prove in the Premier League as well. He’s got a good group, and I believe he’ll be able to gel them even better than Ancelotti was able to – he’ll need to get guys like James Rodriguez to produce on a consistent basis.

“It’ll be difficult because this league is insane. You see Manchester United signings, Manchester City signings, and Chelsea said to be close to signing Romelu Lukaku. It’s a tough league, but Rafa will be out to prove himself.”

Everton, on the other hand, must continue to improve in order to push Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the next level, while James Rodriguez must improve on last season’s Premier League finish, according to Saha.

In a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Wembley in 2009, the Frenchman scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history when he scored after only 25 seconds for Everton against Chelsea.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin already proved his quality last year,” Saha stated of the Blues’ current main scorer.

“He’s done a fantastic job and has improved his consistency, which is why he deserved to be in the England squad.

“To get to the next level as a young striker, you need a lot of big players around you.

“He’s young, quick, and ambitious, but Everton must continue to improve in order for him to succeed.”

The summary comes to a close.

”