Rafa Benitez can have what Carlo Ancelotti never had at Everton thanks to Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been on the sidelines for nearly two years, but the Ivorian looks totally healthy in pre-season and might be the key to unlocking the potential that supporters predicted last summer.

When James Rodriguez, Allan, and Abdoulaye Doucoure all came at Goodison Park, Everton fans were ecstatic.

Everton fought off competition to sign Doucoure, the star player for recently demoted Watford. Rodriguez and Allan were reconnecting with a manager they trusted, while Everton fought off competition to sign Doucoure, the star player for recently relegated Watford. Anything seemed possible with these triumvirate on their side.

The actuality, on the other hand, was rather different. The club got off to a flying start this season, with their new stars shining brightly.

Carlo Ancelotti’s stylish side, aided by Dominic Calvert-spectacular Lewin’s run, were in contention for a top-four finish moving into March.

The wheels then appeared to fall off.

This is where Gbamin enters the picture.

The 25-year-old is a natural holding midfielder who provides the Everton midfield with the stability it lacked last season.

Allan and Doucoure are both proficient of defending, but their performances as a duo were hampered by their ability to go up the pitch.

In an attempt to create stability, Ancelotti experimented with his formation. What began as a 4-3-3 has evolved into 3-4-3, 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1, or 3-5-2. None of them, however, appeared to provide a definitive solution to the problem.

The Ivory Coast international, who was signed for £25 million from Mainz in 2019, would allow his midfield colleagues to move forward as he shields the defense.

Due to the lack of a committed midfield general last season, Ancelotti was unable to find a solution to compensate for his team’s shortcomings.

When Gbamin scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Blackburn last week, he reminded supporters what they had been missing.

He raced forward after winning the ball on the halfway line, feeding Moise Kean for a shot from the edge of the area, before slamming the rebound past the Rovers keeper.

Rafael Benitez, who is known for being a defensive-minded coach, will be overjoyed to have Gbamin back in contention.

The 25-year-old might even give the Spaniard the confidence to let off of the brakes more often, knowing that he has someone to properly marshal the middle of the field.

