Rafa Benitez believes he already knows what James Rodriguez and Everton will do next.

Gavin Buckland, Everton’s official statistician, expressed his opinion on the ECHO’s Royal Blue podcast, where he is a regular panelist.

James, who was allowed to return to Colombia before the end of last season to prepare for the Copa America, only to be left out of their squad due to fitness concerns, has been the subject of much speculation about a possible Everton exit since previous manager Carlo Ancelotti left to return to Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old has been signed by the Italian three times in his career, and it has been stated that without him in command of the Blues, the midfielder may seek a new challenge.

James has yet to play in front of a crowd at Goodison Park – he missed all four games in which limited numbers were permitted last season – but sources suggest that super agent Jorge Mendes is working on a deal for him.

In his first news conference as Everton manager, Benitez responded to a question regarding James by saying, “I’m sure your friends will ask about players, but I think it’s better to talk about the team, the concepts, than individuals.”

“Everyone must continue to practice and perform their duties, and we will continue to seek out the best ways to enhance the team.

“With With respect, we do not discuss individuals. It isn’t equitable to the other players.”

Buckland believes that fans shouldn’t put too much stock in what the Spaniard said publicly, and that choices have already been taken.

“It doesn’t say much,” he remarked. You’d think they’d had some sort of chat.

“I believe he is aware. That would have to be one of the first things on Benitez’s to-do list, wouldn’t it?

“I don’t believe (what Benitez stated at the news conference) truly changes anything.

“I still believe he’ll leave before the transfer window closes.

“They’ll probably know because they’ve already talked about it. It’s basically the music that’s playing in the background while you’re near James Rodriguez.”

