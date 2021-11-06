Rafa Benitez believes Everton must begin spending Farhad Moshiri’s money “correctly.”

During Moshiri’s time at the helm of the club, the Blues have spent over £400 million on transfer fees yet have unable to make any progress on the field.

Everton finished seventh in Moshiri’s first full season in charge, but have since finished eighth in back-to-back seasons, then 12th and 10th under Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez has been assured that he would have “some money” to spend in the January transfer window, but that he will not be able to spend it like he did in the summer.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman feels Moshiri should be forgiven for a period of generally bad recruitment over the past five years, but insists that improvements must be done if the club’s stagnation is to be ‘justified.’

“The reality is that when I met the owner, the sponsor, and the director later on, everyone told me that we have a lot of ambition and that everyone wants to do well to build a competitive club that can go to the stadium and win something or play in Europe,” Benitez stated.

“The desire to succeed is present.

“You can’t criticize a business owner who has spent £400 million.

“We have to make sure we spend the money well, and the team will be stronger and better as a result.”

“Everyone here wants to do well and be successful, including the owner, sponsors, and director.” We must ensure that we correct any issues that may have arisen. If you don’t, you won’t be able to explain why we were where we were, and why we are now, after spending perhaps the fourth most in the last five years.”