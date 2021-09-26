Rafa Benitez assuages Jordan Pickford’s fears and explains how Everton will be able to compete.

Rafa Benitez has confirmed Jordan Pickford’s fitness as he prepares his Everton side for two vital matches.

On Saturday afternoon, the England international was back in goal for the Blues, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Norwich City at Goodison Park.

Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goals were enough to earn all three points, but the shot-stopper was called into question at one stage in the second half.

Pickford needed treatment after stretching for a cross and needed treatment, with Asmir Begovic being urged to warm up before the England No.1 eventually got up and completed the 90 minutes.

Benitez has now verified that the goalkeeper’s problem, which caused him to miss matches against Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers, is no longer present.

“No, it was a little bit of discomfort for one ball when he had to stretch the arm,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman said.

“He’s fine, so I don’t think it’s a huge deal.”

The Blues now have two tough encounters coming up before the international break.

Everton will first go to Manchester United, who are tied for first place in the Premier League with Benitez’s side, before hosting West Ham United following the break.

In the future, Benitez intends to get key players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Seamus Coleman back to “compete” in games against elite sides.

“Yeah, I think you have to play against everyone in the end – but it’s the time and the occasion you have to play against them,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost several players, and we’ll have to make do with what we have.

“I’m really impressed with them, but there are still a few key players missing.

“When everyone is available, we’ll see where we are, and then we’ll play against these top teams to see where we stand.”