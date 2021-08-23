Rafa Benitez admits to Everton and delivers an update on James Rodriguez, saying, “I don’t want to lie.”

Rafa Benitez has stated that he is unsure about the strength of his side for Everton’s League Cup match against Huddersfield Town.

The Blues visit the John Smith’s Stadium in the second round of the championship on Tuesday evening, only three days after a hard-fought 2-2 draw away at Leeds United.

With the cup encounter so close to the final Premier League fixture, and a trip to Brighton at the weekend to consider, some have speculated that Everton may be obliged to make a number of changes.

Benitez, on the other hand, believes that if his players are healthy and capable, he would like to field a strong team to see his side through to the next stage of the competition.

“I don’t want to lie, and as I’ve mentioned many times, it depends on the squad and the situation,” the manager added.

Steven Gerrard criticizes Everton after Nathan Patterson transfer offer, saying, “Carry on with the jokes.”

“Obviously, when we play games with this level of intensity, you have to think about everything.

“I’d like to advance, and I’d like to play a strong team in order to compete and advance. Yes, that is something I would like to do.

“Is it possible for me to do it?” We need to see whether there are any injuries or knocks, and then evaluate how the players are feeling.

“I enjoy going through the process, and I want to do well, so I’ll attempt to put up a team that can do it.”

“The calendar is very tight for us right now, and a lot of players are returning late from the Euros or the Olympics, so we have to factor all of that in.

“Until August 31st, we will explore for solutions for various players.”

Everton have had a lot of players out of the squad recently as they isolate themselves after coming into close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

One of those players is James Rodriguez, who has yet to be given an official return date to Finch Farm.

Even if he had, Benitez remained tight-lipped about whether the Colombian international would be risked for the encounter against Huddersfield. “The summary has come to an end.”