Rafa and Montse Benitez purchased a caravan for youngsters who have lost loved ones.

The Everton and former Liverpool FC manager and his wife have made a generous donation to the O.L.L.Y – Our Lost Love Years children’s charity, which is headquartered on Anson Street in the city center.

O.L.L.Y provides support to grieving children across Merseyside who have lost loved ones as a result of homicide or other forms of violence.

Jean Taylor, from Greasby, founded the charity after her daughter, Chantel Taylor, a 27-year-old mother of three from Birkenhead, was tragically murdered in 2004.

Following this tragic tragedy, Jean’s grandson Joseph requested his grandmother for a location where youngsters who had gone through similar experiences could meet.

More than 700 youngsters have benefited from the charity’s services.

Thanks to Rafa and Montse’s kind donation, the charity now has a three-bedroom static caravan at the Lyons Robin Hood Holiday Park in Rhyl for O.L.L.Y children to stay in while on vacation.

Rafa and Montse cut the ribbon to formally open the caravan in Rhyl today.

Rafa remarked in an interview with The Washington Newsday about the opening: “It was significant when we learned about the youngsters at the O.L.LY foundation and what the charity was doing for us.

“This is because we enjoy assisting in Merseyside and helping local people, and we can see the results of our efforts.

“We try to donate, help, and do something, and you can see the smiles on the kids’ faces, and that was the goal behind the caravan, to help them have fun and remember their vacations.”

Montse told The Washington Newsday that she and her husband have been working with O.L.L.Y for more than eight years and have previously assisted youngsters in traveling abroad to places like Euro Disney and summer camps.

She stated, ” “We felt it would be a wonderful time to acquire the caravan now that we have 12 weeks of vacation each year.

“The trailer park owners have been amazing and have given us a new fridge freezer, new oven, and honestly they can’t be thanked enough.”

