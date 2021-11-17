Radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant would have a minor environmental impact, according to the operator.

According to the Associated Press, the operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant stated on Wednesday that treated radioactive water released into the sea would have an extremely limited impact on the environment, marine life, and humans.

Three reactors of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station on Japan’s Pacific coast were seriously damaged by a huge earthquake that triggered a tsunami in 2011. A considerable amount of tainted cooling water leaked as a result of the damage. The water has been kept in approximately 1,000 tanks, which will reach capacity late next year, according to the operator.

The Japanese government and the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), have announced that in the spring of 2023, they will begin progressively releasing the treated radioactive water so that the plant’s storage tanks can be removed to make room for decommissioning facilities.

According to a data simulation, the plant’s planned release will have little impact, according to the plant’s operator. After treating and diluting the water with enormous amounts of seawater, TEPCO wants to transfer it down an undersea tube and dump it around 0.6 miles from the coastal power station.

According to the simulation, radiation levels in seawater increased significantly for a short time before returning to normal, according to TEPCO. According to the report, radiation exposure was much lower than the maximum safe levels established by international organizations.

Residents and fisherman in Japan, as well as China and South Korea, have been vocal in their opposition to the idea.

Low-dose exposure’s long-term influence on marine life, according to some researchers, is yet unknown.

Tritium, which is not toxic in small numbers, cannot be eliminated from the polluted water, according to government and TEPCO authorities, but all other isotopes selected for treatment may be reduced to acceptable levels. Officials claim that the controlled emission of tritium from regular nuclear facilities is a common practice around the world.

According to TEPCO official Junichi Matsumoto, the simulation revealed a modest increase in tritium levels within 2-3 kilometers (1.2-1.8 miles) of the facility.

TEPCO assessed that local fisherman in coastal areas and those who routinely consume seafood from the region were exposed to far less than 1 millisievert of radiation per year, which is deemed safe.

Japan has asked the United Nations Nuclear Agency for assistance in ensuring the safety of its nuclear facilities.