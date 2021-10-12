Radio Signals from Faraway Stars are Detected by Astronomers Looking for Planets.

Astronomers have discovered red dwarf stars that are emitting radio waves, hinting that they may house hidden worlds, using the world’s most powerful radio antenna.

The finding was made while the team, led by Dr. Benjamin Pope of the University of Queensland in Australia, was searching for planets outside of our solar system (exoplanets) using the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) radio telescope in the Netherlands.

In a press statement from the University of Queensland, Pope said, “We’ve identified signals from 19 distant red dwarf stars, four of which are best explained by the existence of planets orbiting them.” “This is a huge step forward for radio astronomy, and it could lead to the finding of planets all around the galaxy.” For a long time, astronomers have known that when planets in the solar system’s magnetic fields are blasted by a stream of charged particles expelled from the sun’s upper atmosphere, powerful radio waves are emitted.

When solar winds collide with the Earth’s magnetosphere, they produce the Northern and Southern Lights, which are stunning atmospheric displays.

The researchers were seeking for radio emissions from red dwarfs, which are roughly 8% to 60% less massive than the sun and have a lot of magnetic activity. This magnetic activity causes outbursts such as stellar flares and radio emissions, just as it does with our star.

When magnetically inert stars that nonetheless transmit powerful radio signals were discovered, this theory of stars was questioned.

This leads Dr. Joseph Callingham of Leiden University and ASTRON to conclude that radio emissions from these red dwarfs are caused by a magnetic connection between the stars and invisible planets orbiting them.

“Our own Earth has aurorae, also known as the Northern and Southern lights, which emit intense radio waves as a result of the planet’s magnetic field interacting with the solar wind,” Callingham explained.

The researcher from Leiden University went on to say that Jupiter’s aurorae are significantly more powerful than those on Earth. This is due to Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io ejecting material into space, polluting Jupiter’s atmosphere with particles that generate particularly intense aurorae.

“We used a scaled-up version of Jupiter and Io as our model for this radio emission from our stars, with a. This is a condensed version of the information.