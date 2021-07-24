Racists who have made our streets a disgrace

The outpouring of racist vitriol following England’s loss to Italy in the European Championship final has reignited fears of intolerance and hatred.

The insults directed against Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, who all missed penalty kicks in the penalty shootout, drew a chorus of outrage from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Following England’s elimination from the tournament, police made five arrests in connection with the online postings.

The online abuse and sights at Wembley Stadium on the day of the final were interpreted as a return of a culture that many thought had faded out decades ago.

Sadly, situations where men and women from all over Merseyside hurl racial abuse and espouse toxic and antiquated beliefs are heard frequently at Liverpool Crown Court.

The case of a Warrington man who hurled racist abuse during horrible scenes at a block of flats was heard in court earlier this week.

When Alan Reid’s roommate attempted to flee his flat, he was dragged around by his hair. When a neighbor, Mr. Fashola, expressed worry and attempted to intercede, Reid told him that he disliked black people.

When the woman entered Mr Fashola’s flat, Reid began yelling “n*****” and pounding on the door with such force that the wall shook, finally causing a hole.

“Give me a fag now, I’m going to stab you, I’m going to fing murder you, I don’t like black people, you’re a n**,” Reid, 50, proceeded to yell at the neighbors.

Following the event, Mr Fashola claimed he is now living with his mother because it “became evident where I lived wasn’t safe.”

“I never expected to be subjected to such racism and hatred,” he stated.

Reid, of Winmarleigh Street, Warrington, admitted causing racially aggravated fear or solicitation of violence, assault by beating, and racially aggravated assault.

“This was a horrible incident,” Judge Anil Murray stated during the sentencing hearing. You acted in an unconstrained, violent, racist, and terrifying manner.”

