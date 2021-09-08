Racists targeted athletes with horrible insults in order to make people laugh.

Following England’s humiliation in the Euro 2020 final, a man on social media tweeted a racist statement in the hopes of making others laugh.

After England’s Euros play against Italy on Sunday, July 11, Scott McCluskey, 43, of Blyth Close, Runcorn, posted a racist statement on Facebook.

During questioning by Cheshire Police, McCluskey claimed that he thought it would “make people chuckle” and that he had no idea that it could be offensive to others.

On a journey to Liverpool, a nervous new mother was blown away by easyJet’s thoughtful gesture.

After receiving a lot of responses, the 43-year-old erased the message, which contained emojis directed at specific members of the squad, 10 minutes later.

He pleaded guilty to delivering an inappropriate abusive message via a public communication network before Warrington Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, September 8).

McCuskey was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison with an 18-month suspension.

“Everyone is responsible for what they do and say, and posting a message on social media is no different,” said Chief Inspector Leeroy Moss, head of the Runcorn Local Policing Unit.

“McCluskey’s remarks were blatantly racist, and they contained a number of emojis aimed at specific England players.

“Thank goodness, the message was reported to us within hours of being posted, and we were able to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Hate crimes and online abuse are horrible crimes that have far-reaching consequences for the persons who are targeted as well as our larger community.

“As this case indicates, we take this type of criminal activity very seriously and will do everything we can to ensure that those guilty are held accountable.”

“McCluskey is the first individual in the UK to be prosecuted in relation to the racist comments posted following the Euro 2020 final, and I hope that his conviction acts as a message to others,” said Mark Roberts, Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary and the NPCC Lead for Football Policing.

“It’s encouraging to see Cheshire leading the way in this area, and I’m sure there are plenty more on the way.

“The racial abuse directed at our players in the aftermath of that game was completely awful, and it shocked and disgusted people all throughout the country.

“Throughout the competition, those in the England team were great role models, carrying themselves with professionalism and decency, and they.”

“The summary comes to an end.”