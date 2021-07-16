Racists on the internet will be barred from attending football matches.

Those who racially insult footballers online will be barred from entering stadiums, according to Boris Johnson.

The government is “taking actual actions to guarantee that the football banning order regime is altered,” according to the Prime Minister.

“So that if you are guilty of racist abuse of footballers online, you will not be attending the match,” he said in the Commons. There are no ifs or buts. There are no exceptions or justifications.

“I once again denounce and despise the racial outbursts that we witnessed on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister’s remarks follow Labour’s proposal for football banning orders to be extended to cover internet harassment, as well as a petition signed by over 1 million people from the Change campaign.

“If Boris Johnson wanted to extend Football Banning Orders to encompass online racism, he could have done it a long time ago,” Labour’s shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said. When is he going to put his words into action?”

Mr Johnson also met with Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram representatives in Number 10 yesterday.

“I made it quite plain to them that we will legislate to address this problem in the Online Harms Bill,” the Prime Minister threatened.

“Unless they remove hate and prejudice off their platforms, they will risk fines of up to ten percent of their global revenues,” he continued.