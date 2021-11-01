Racist graffiti sprayed on a Liverpool bus stop has outraged many people.

After a snapshot of racist graffiti scribbled on a local bus stop was posted online, people were outraged.

After spotting it at a bus stop on Queens Drive in Old Swan, the person who shared the photo said they wanted to bring awareness that inappropriate graffiti like this was “still going on.”

A racial slur was used in the horrific letter.

The obscene graffiti has been removed, according to Merseytravel.

People were shocked by the racial character of the graffiti after a photo of the affected bus stop was posted to a Facebook group.

“I think Ugandans can still spell misrepresentation better than the one who wrote that,” one woman wrote.

Another woman stated: “It’s time to educate! They’re whoever they are!” The graffiti was dubbed “vile,” “disgusting,” “awful,” and “shocked” by other commenters.

One user said that the photo and post should be removed since it provided whoever penned the inappropriate message with a larger platform.

One man, on the other hand, responded: “No, the best approach to combat racism is to question it and call it out, not to hide from it. It doesn’t mean it isn’t happening just because you’re avoiding it “..

“These things need to be highlighted, extremely nasty this is,” another man supported the initial post.

“People need to see what’s going on out there,” the original poster agreed.

“We’ve checked with Clear Channel, who manage the bus stops and shelters on our behalf across the city region, and they confirm that a clean-up was carried out on this shelter on Friday and it’s since been removed/repaired,” a Merseytravel spokeswoman said.