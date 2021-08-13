Racist, 15, is applauded by his mother after slashing a woman in front of her daughter.

In front of her little daughter, a teen teenager sliced a mother’s face with a machete in a racist attack.

Kurtis Williams threatened to hurt Zakiya Janny’s ex-boyfriend and their four-year-old kid by continuously using the N-word.

When the yob returned with a machete and hurled racist invective, including the N-word, a witness stated the 15-year-own old’s mother shouted support.

When Ms Janny stood between Williams and her former lover, Williams’ left cheek was sliced open from ear to jaw.

He allegedly caused a 13cm long cut on the 36-year-old housing worker, which she claimed “destroyed” her life.

After a judge decided to waive reporting restrictions on the now 16-year-old youngster, The Washington Newsday can expose the racist thug’s identity today.

Ms Janny took her kid to meet Francis O’Malley, who is of mixed race like her, at his home in Scorton Street, Anfield, at around 7.15pm on April 13 this year, according to prosecutor Simon Duncan.

He said that their daughter was playing in the street with other kids while their mother was chatting with friends when she noticed Williams, whom she recognized, coming by on a bike with his hood up.

“He yelled [the N-word],” Mr Duncan added. and ‘I’m going to set fire to the house and the baby, keep an eye on it later’.

“It appears that the letter was addressed to Francis O’Malley, who stated that the defendant was with a group of other young people.

“He was told to leave by (the victim).” The defendant threatened Francis O’Malley, saying, “I will hack you apart.”

“The defendant, as well as other members of the gang, called him the [N-word] repeatedly.”

The couple headed towards Mr O’Malley’s house, according to the court, but Williams returned two minutes later shouting the N-word.

Williams’ mother was observed in the street “shouting after him,” according to Mr Duncan, and the youngster was holding a “big machete” in his right hand.

The boy’s mother, who was crying in the public audience, had written a recommendation for him, according to Judge Driver.

“When you say she was shouting after him, the witness says she was shouting encouragement,” the judge added.

“Well, sure, I did observe,” Mr Duncan responded.

“The summary comes to an end.”