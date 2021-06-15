Racing is a form of escapism for the Queen. Because the king intends to attend Ascot week,

As he revealed her plans to visit Royal Ascot later this week, the Queen’s racing manager characterized horse racing as a “quite broad escape” from all that she has to deal with in her life.

The monarch will be watching the racing on television from Windsor Castle on Tuesday, when his horse King’s Lynn competes in the King’s Stand Stakes on the first day of the famed meet.

Despite being five years away from turning 100, John Warren described the head of state as a “horse racing aficionado” with “amazing” energy levels.

“It’s remarkable,” Mr Warren told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

“The Queen has an enormous amount of energy.

“She’s 95 years old.

“She went down to the G7 this week and trundled back in the middle of the night on the train, and the energy will be boosted higher again for a week like Ascot.”

At the Berkshire racecourse, the Queen has a lot of runners, with Mr Warren predicting Tactical to win the Jersey Stakes on Saturday.

For the first time since the outbreak, racegoers are being allowed back to Royal Ascot.

Over the following five days, punters wearing outrageous hats, summer dresses, and elegant suits will cheer on the jockeys.

Mr Warren continued, “Obviously, the Queen would love to come, as you know, she is a racing, racing-watching, and breeding horse aficionado who has attended Ascot her entire adult life.”

“It’s a pity that I won’t be able to attend an event.

“For the time being, the goal is to watch how things progress towards the end of the week, and if the Queen is able to attend because she has runners, then it will happen.”

If the Queen does appear, there will be no typical carriage procession.

Because to the Covid limits on mobility between zones, the Queen will not be able to check horses in the paddock as she regularly does.

“In the past, she would have gone and looked,” Mr Warren added. (This is a brief piece.)