racial epithets Cars in College’s Student Lot Prompts Investigation, written in Frost.

According to the Associated Press, the Providence Police Department is investigating racial insults painted on student automobiles at Providence College’s student parking lot in Rhode Island.

According to authorities, suspects were seen on surveillance tape late Sunday night etching the insults across automobile windows and windshields.

Between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., a group of persons were in the Glay student parking lot, according to Providence Interim Director of Public Safety Eric Croce.

One of the obscenities was on a car belonging to a student of color, according to Providence College President Reverend Kenneth Sicard.

According to the Providence College website, only 18.9% of the undergraduate class of 2023 is made up of people of color. The college underlined its commitment to creating a work and educational climate where everyone are treated with respect on its Diversity page. The regulation, according to the school, also applies to “third parties” in the school community.

Regarding the written slurs, no updates or reports have been made public.

The act, according to Sicard, was “outrageous and unacceptable.”

“This type of action is unequivocally condemned by us. We pray for all who have been touched and are ready to assist them “In a message to the school community, Sicard stated.

The suspects, however, are not thought to be Catholic college students.

The crime “appears to be random in nature,” Sicard found.

The Cowl, Providence’s student newspaper, published a security alert a month before the vandalism on Sunday. New on-campus and off-campus safety initiatives were covered by staff writers.

The Providence Police Department noted in the report that it will increase the number of officers assigned to weekend police detail, as well as the amount of undercover PPD officers patrolling the surrounding neighborhood.

Crime has recently increased in the surrounding neighborhoods and sections of the campus. The steps were put in place to “better protect both Providence College and the neighboring community,” according to the newspaper.

According to the publication, initiative recommendations were taken in order to make college students feel safer. These new measures are in response to student concerns about the college’s Office of Public Safety and the Providence Police Department’s lack of accountability and culpability for crime.

