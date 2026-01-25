Rachel Reveals the Truth Behind Her ‘FBI Training’ Claim on The Traitors

Rachel, the winner of the fourth series of BBC One’s reality game show The Traitors, has shed light on the truth behind her earlier claim of receiving FBI training before entering the competition. The Northern Irish contestant, who triumphed alongside fellow traitor Stephen, had previously told her fellow players that she had been trained by a former FBI agent, a statement she used to influence decisions during the roundtable segments of the show.

Throughout the series, Rachel strategically used this assertion to cast doubt on her fellow contestants, particularly in the tense finale. She persuaded finalist Faraaz that another contestant, Jade, exhibited a “micro-expression” — specifically jaw-clenching — when lying. This tactic played a significant role in the final moments of the game, contributing to the duo’s victory.

The Reality Behind the ‘FBI Training’

In an exclusive appearance on the spin-off show Traitors: Uncloaked, Rachel clarified the true nature of her so-called FBI training. She explained that while she had indeed been “trained by a former FBI agent,” the extent of the training was far less intense than her initial statement suggested. “It was more of a loose interpretation,” she admitted. “The four-month course was closer to a one-day online class and an e-book,” she revealed, describing the training as focusing on “tactical skills” for negotiating with challenging individuals. Rachel humorously added that her real challenge came from dealing with the 21 “very difficult” people in the castle during filming.

Despite the exaggerated claims, Rachel’s strategy paid off. Alongside Stephen, she reached the final stage of the competition, where they divided the prize money of £47,875 each. The pair, who were selected as the traitors from the start, formed a pact that they would never vote each other out, which played a key role in their success.