Rachel Reeves: Instead of patronizing platitudes about dishwashers, Britain needs a serious climate change plan.

We’ll hear a lot from Boris Johnson and his ministers about their alleged green credentials ahead of the COP 26 climate meeting in Glasgow in November.

This government, on the other hand, has fallen short when it comes to creating jobs and investing in green technology that benefits the environment and combats climate change.

The government’s own department in charge of tracking targets has warned that it would fall short of major targets for reducing emissions and decarbonizing the economy.

This government, as Keir Starmer pointed out last week, has failed to live up to its own rhetoric, leaving a “chasm between soundbites and action.”

This failure is especially galling for the North, which has the potential to be at the center of a green economy that might generate tens of thousands of well-paying jobs.

Only if the government is truly dedicated to producing green jobs will this be possible.

Despite this, the government has abandoned support for onshore wind and solar energy, as well as crucial climate obligations.

What’s worse, the cost of coping with climate change is only going to rise. Delaying investment and failing to develop a comprehensive plan to address the difficulties would only increase the costs.

More action from the government is required, but the climate catastrophe necessitates global action. We cannot allow lower-cost imports produced to lower standards in other countries to harm enterprises in the United States that are attempting to meet emissions targets.

The Prime Minister’s disappearance could not have come at a more critical time. In recent weeks, we’ve seen the effects of the climate problem, with horrific wildfires in Canada and Turkey, as well as bad food in Germany and Belgium.

Floods in my district of Leeds West, as well as York, Hull, and other parts of the North, have shown the impact of extreme weather.

So I was glad to see the work that is being done to protect homes and businesses in Kirkstall, which was badly affected by the Boxing Day floods in 2015.

As Chancellor, I would strive diligently to create more good-paying employment that can adequately support a family as part of a new green economy to address the climate catastrophe.

