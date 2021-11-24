Rachel Maddow claims that the names Proud Boys and Oath Keepers’sound really gay.’

Rachel Maddow of MSNBC mocked right-wing extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, saying that both “sound incredibly queer.”

The humorous remark came in reaction to fellow MSNBC presenter Lawrence O’Donnell’s remarks about semantic infiltration, an academic phrase for when a person’s argument is undercut by unwittingly adopting terms used by an adversary.

During Tuesday’s conversation, O’Donnell brought up the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers as examples of semantic infiltration, and the group questioned whether they should be referred to by different labels.

Maddow, on the other hand, had a different take on the names, saying they seemed like they belonged to 90s affinity groups.

“I will say that with both of those groups, particularly the Proud Boys but also a little bit with the Oath Keepers, I always found them to be inadvertently funny, those names, not only because they defy reality as you’re describing them, but because they both sound really gay,” Maddow, who is the first openly lesbian prime time news host, said.

“Whether it’s the Proud Boys in terms of homosexual pride or the Oath Keepers thing if you’ve read a lot about the politics around gay marriage and being able to say your I dos with your lover, they both appear to be referring to LGBT issues.”

“They have such a clumsily formed sense of camp and awareness of American subcultural text in both of those things.”

“As a result, I’ve always thought they’re playing themselves, but I’m definitely in the minority.”

WATCH: In search of a unique way to describe tonight’s lead story, @maddow suggests “Lesbian Avengers” to @Lawrence. #LastWord pic.twitter.com/yHYYQUeKmR

November 24, 2021 — The Last Word (@TheLastWord)

“I just want different titles for them,” O’Donnell added.

Both the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are right-wing pro-Trump extremist groups that operate mostly within the United States.

The Oath Keepers are a “large and loosely organized anti-government extremist group,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Since their inception in 2016, the Proud Boys have gained a reputation for exposing openly misogynistic statements.

The Canadian government labeled the group as a terrorist organization in February due to the alleged role of its members. This is a condensed version of the information.