Rachel Levine: Who Is She? Jim Banks misgendered a Biden-appointed official on Twitter.

Dr. Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the United States Senate, has been mislabeled as a “guy” on Twitter by Indiana Rep. Jim Banks.

In a tweet last week, Banks replied to the announcement of Levine’s appointment by claiming that the historic distinction was instead snatched by a “guy.”

Following Banks’ message, the social media network temporarily disabled his account, citing a violation of its “hateful conduct code,” which prohibits the “misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

“The account owner is obliged to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account,” a Twitter spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday on Sunday.

On Friday, Banks responded to the event using his personal Twitter account. “My official Twitter account has been suspended for making a FACT statement.” I’m not going to back down… Banks tweeted on October 23 that “Big Tech must be held accountable!” and that he will be posting from his personal account for the time being.

“Big Tech doesn’t have to agree with me, but they shouldn’t be able to cancel me,” the representative said in a message on Twitter. They will silence you if they silence me.

“We can’t let Big Tech stop us from speaking the truth.” We must restore honesty to our public forums and hold Big Tech accountable when Republicans retake the House next year,” the statement read.

President Joe Biden nominated Levine to be the 17th Assistant Secretary for Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

On October 19, she was sworn in as the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed forces and the first female four-star admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHS).

According to the HHS website, Levine earned her bachelor’s degree from Harvard College in Massachusetts and her medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in Louisiana before finishing her residency in pediatrics and adolescent medicine at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

Levine’s concentration as a physician was on the interaction of mental and physical health, treating children, adolescents, and young adults.

She previously worked at Penn State College of Medicine as a professor and in other capacities.