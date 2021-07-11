Rachel from Love Island is eager to’start s***’ with a new boyfriend.

Rachel Finni has stated that she is ready to “start s***” with a new man in the resort.

Teddy Soares, a newcomer to the Love Island villa, is expected to cause havoc ahead of the recoupling.

In scenes aired in Sunday’s program, the financial expert, 26, from Manchester, will arrive and go on fast dates with four of the girls.

READ MORE: Viewers of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire are yelling at the TV over a Scouser question

Rachel says that “the claws are going to come out” as Kaz Kamwi, Rachel Finni, Sharon Gaffka, and Faye Winter compete for his attention.

Teddy tells Kaz in the episode that when he first saw her, he had to calm down and take a few long breaths.

“I just got steady with Teddy, it was like the villa gods were listening to me,” she adds later at the beach cottage. I had best make a positive first impression.”

Rachel also had a heated conversation with Teddy, later confessing, “I am ready to start s***, because I want that guy.”

Rachel adds, “Obviously the claws are going to come out, we’re battling for this guy,” as Sharon and Faye spend time getting to know the newcomer as well.

While Faye is out on a date, her current boyfriend, Liam Reardon, shares his first kiss with Millie Court.

“It’s great to do something about the connection we’re feeling,” Millie adds afterward. It was a great snog, and I can’t wait to do it again.”

“It was a beautiful kiss, sexual tension there,” Liam adds. I’m excited to be sharing a bed with her.”

They, like Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who have been getting to know each other since Toby ended his relationship with Kaz, opt to sleep outside so they may share a bed.