Rachel Frank, a TV weather forecaster, has been subjected to “venomous” abuse as a result of the “dud” storm Henri.

After early warnings about the strength of Storm Henri—which was reduced from hurricane to tropical storm, then to tropical depression—did not materialize in the state, a TV meteorologist in Connecticut said she received “venomous texts.”

Rachel Frank, a weathercaster for state station WTIC, tweeted about her experience on Monday.

“I am fortunate to have a job that I enjoy. This week, though, has been difficult. The Fox61 meteorologist wrote, “I’m on my eighth day of work.”

“I was unable to attend my cousin’s wedding. Now I’m getting hateful texts that make fun of my intelligence and beauty. I’m a ‘pathetic,’ a ‘stupid,’ and a’sensationalist.’ ‘A blonde who can’t seem to quit talking.’

“I know I should have a thicker skin,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. However, I am a human being, and I have reached my limit.”

I am fortunate to have a job that I enjoy. This week, though, has been difficult. I’m on my eighth day of work. I was unable to attend my cousin’s wedding. Now I’m getting hateful texts that make fun of my intelligence and beauty. I’m “pathetic,” “dull,” and “sensationalist.” “She’s a rambunctious blonde.”

August 23, 2021 — Rachel Frank (@RachelFrank CT)

On Sunday, Storm Henri meandered slowly across the Northeast, causing severe damage in New York state but largely avoiding Connecticut despite torrential rains.

Henri, which made landfall in Rhode Island on Sunday, knocked out power to more than 140,000 people from New Jersey to Maine until the National Hurricane Center withdrew all tropical storm warnings later that afternoon.

After its sustained winds fell below 39 mph, it was reclassified as a tropical depression and remained near the Connecticut-New York border on Sunday night.

While Connecticut avoided the worst of the storm, Henri caused severe flooding in some built-up regions, causing damage to homes and the abandonment of vehicles.

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would send federal assistance to citizens in the impacted areas, citing the situation as a source of concern.

Frank’s coverage of the unfolding issue surrounding Henri has been praised by many viewers.

NBC Connecticut meteorologist Bob Maxon was one of them, and he spoke about Henri’s influence on the Northeast.

Maxon wrote in a tweet on Monday, “‘It was a dud!” When you need a ruler to measure some of the things, it’s not exactly a dud. This is a condensed version of the information.