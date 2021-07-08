Rachel Finni’s challenge gaffe makes Love Island watchers groan.

Rachel Finni fell over in a steamy challenge, making Love Island watchers cringe.

The girls were given the option of choosing a boy to toss in the ‘Love Island jail,’ and then sharing a kiss with him.

When it was Rachel’s turn, she went down a slide and tripped at the bottom, nearly colliding with the barrier in front of her.

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island looks radically different as a brunette.

She recovered, though, and went on to perform her dance for Brad McClelland.

“Rachel being seductive then piling it right in front of her pals and her infatuation really resonated with me #LoveIsland,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Can someone PLEASE make a meme of Rachel crashing through the gate #LoveIsland,” someone another said.

“Sorry but every time I see Rachel I think about her falling I can’t #LoveIsland,” a third tweeted.

Rachel was spotted crying earlier in the show after describing herself as a “lost sheep.”

Rachel is concerned because Brad, with whom she is now involved, has just developed a like to new girl Lucinda Strafford.

Rachel, on the other hand, chose Brad for the challenge despite this.