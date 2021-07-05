Rachel Finni of Love Island sobs after speaking with Brad McClelland.

Rachel Finni looks to be remorseful about her choice of Brad McClelland as her Love Island partner.

After a talk with the 26-year-old laborer shortly after pairing up with him, she was in tears.

In tonight’s show, the 29-year-old chose Brad over Chuggs Wallis, which meant Chuggs was sent home.

Brad is awarded sexiest 007 during a naked dance on Love Island.

Faye Winters was told by Rachel that Brad had advised her to keep her options open and chat to other boys.

She was left feeling upset about the scenario and questioned whether she’d made the correct option.

Brad, on the other hand, stated at the start of the show last week that his type was blonde and small.

In Tuesday’s episode, two fresh blonde girls are slated to enter the villa.

“Jake, Liam, and Brad are so turning their heads for one of those blondes #LoveIsland,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“There is no way I’d let a man play me the way Jake plays Liberty and Brad plays Rachel…no way… #LoveIsland,” another added.

“Brad deffo just used Rachel,” a third tweeted. I can’t wait for the people to make a decision and get him off #LoveIsland.”