Rachel and Stephen Triumph in The Traitors 2026 Finale

The 2026 series of The Traitors has concluded with an unexpected and gripping finale, where Rachel and Stephen emerged as the winners, defying the odds and cementing their bond of loyalty amidst treachery. The duo, both traitors throughout the competition, ultimately claimed the prize pot of £95,750, with each walking away with £47,875 after a tense and dramatic conclusion to the reality series.

In the final round, the two traitors voted out the remaining faithful players, including PhD student Jade, whose betrayal at the hands of her close ally Stephen left her in tears. Jade, although devastated, kept her role as a faithful secret, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The previous vote saw gardener James banished after a tie with Rachel, with the two contestants given a final chance to determine their fate via a chest of chance. Rachel’s victory in that round sealed James’s exit from the game.

The Pact That Sealed Their Fate

Rachel and Stephen’s strategic alliance, formed early in the competition, played a pivotal role in their success. Both had vowed never to betray one another, a pact that guided their decisions until the very end. While Rachel remained steadfast in her commitment to the deal, Stephen admitted to doubts in the final stages of the game.

“I was really struggling to see how Rachel could hold onto that pact,” Stephen confessed in a follow-up interview. “It’s hard to trust anyone in a game where lying is part of the job, but I’m just glad she stayed true to her word.” Meanwhile, Rachel reflected on her journey with pride, stating, “Being the first female traitor to make it to the final felt like a huge accomplishment, and winning is beyond anything I imagined.”

As the finale unfolded, the remaining contestants added £19,000 to the prize pot during a dramatic final mission in which they scaled a dam—a task that only added to the intensity of the competition.

The host, Claudia Winkleman, was visibly moved by the outcome, applauding the pair’s loyalty despite their roles as traitors. “Two traitors but totally faithful to each other. You did it,” Winkleman remarked during the closing moments of the show.

For Rachel and Stephen, their victory marks the end of a long, high-stakes game of deception, and the start of a new chapter in their lives. Stephen, reflecting on the win, admitted, “This isn’t the kind of money that me and my family deal with. It’s going to make such a difference. I know they’ll be so proud.” Rachel, meanwhile, looked forward to the future, eager to leave behind the constant lying that had defined her experience on the show.