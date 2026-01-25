Rachel and Stephen Make History as First Dual Winners of The Traitors

In a thrilling conclusion to the fourth series of BBC’s reality competition show The Traitors, Rachel and Stephen have etched their names in history as the first duo of traitors to jointly claim victory. The two contestants dominated the finale, carefully voting out every “faithful” and securing a shared prize of £95,750, with each taking home £47,875.

The finale, which aired on Friday night, showcased the loyalty and strategy that defined Rachel, a communications director from Newry, and Stephen, a cybersecurity consultant from the Isle of Lewis. From the outset, both were selected as traitors by host Claudia Winkleman, but their bond only strengthened as they made a pact to never betray each other. In the end, they upheld that vow, becoming the first-ever pair of traitors to win together.

Endgame Loyalty and Strategy

As the game reached its climax, Stephen admitted to moments of doubt regarding their alliance. “I’ll be honest, I had moments where I was doubting what I was going to do tonight, but I couldn’t go back on my word to you,” he confessed to Rachel after their victory. Despite the pressure, he remained committed to the pact they had made at the start. “I’m just a wee boy from the Isle of Lewis, this kind of stuff doesn’t really happen to me,” he added, expressing his disbelief at the windfall.

Rachel echoed her partner’s sentiments, calling their win “the best feeling in the world.” As the first female traitor to make it to the final, she took immense pride in their achievement. “It’s a big achievement to be the first female traitor to make it to the final,” she said. “And then to win. I think it will be a very long time until you get the smile off my face.” Rachel also joked that she was “looking forward to not having to lie anymore,” a remark that captured the relief that came with their victory.

Throughout the finale, tensions ran high as contestants were eliminated one by one. The first twist occurred when Rachel narrowly escaped banishment after winning a shield, leaving gardener James to exit the castle. The remaining five contestants then took on their final mission, which included scaling a dam and taking a helicopter ride over the Scottish Highlands. It was during the final roundtables that Jade, a PhD student, was betrayed by Stephen, leading to her emotional elimination. Despite her tears, Jade refrained from revealing she was a faithful.

The next round saw Faraaz, an auditor, and Jack, a personal trainer, also eliminated, leaving Rachel and Stephen standing as the victors. Claudia Winkleman, visibly emotional, praised their unwavering loyalty. “Two traitors but totally faithful to each other. You did it. You absolutely did it,” she said, commending their strategy and commitment to each other.