Rachael Blackmore, the Grand National winner, is looking for more.

Rachael Blackmore is still looking for more glory in the saddle after her historic victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

With Henry De Bromhead’s Minella Times at Aintree in April, the Irish rider became the first female jockey to win the world’s finest steeplechase.

She had already won the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle and finished as the leading jockey at Prestbury Park with a super six triumphs at the memorable Cheltenham Festival a month earlier.

However, she has had her share of ups and downs in the saddle during the last year. She was forced to retire after a July fall from Merry Poppins at Killarney, which left her with a fractured ankle and a hip injury.

Following that mishap, she has lately returned to the saddle and is looking forward to bidding for even more success in the months ahead, notably at the great spring Festivals in 2022.

“It is definitely a rerun I love watching,” the Tipperary-born history-maker said during a stable visit to De Bromhead’s Knockeen yard in County Waterford about her Grand National victory. It’s still difficult to fathom – I realize that saying that now, after a few months, may seem stupid. But that had been such an amazing day.

“Either way, it would have been a fantastic day” (even after her Cheltenham victories). That, too, was incredible. Honeysuckle’s victory in the Champion Hurdle was huge, and the rest of the week seemed to fall into place for me. We had an amazing week.” Blackmore, on the other hand, is adamant about not looking back. Following her return to the saddle, she is determined to keep riding winners.

“Over the summer, I spent some time on the sidelines,” she explained. But we’re back now, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming season.

“I don’t establish goals for myself.” Racing is a fast-paced sport where anything can happen at any time. I just take things one day at a time. We’re going to Thurles today (where she finished sixth on Withallduerespect and ninth on Ingenious Stroke, both trained by De Bromhead), and we’re going to attempt.” “The summary comes to an end.”