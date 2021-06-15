Racegoers are expected to return to Royal Ascot, but will the Queen be present?

Racegoers will return to Royal Ascot for the first time since the pandemic began, as the sporting and social event welcomes throngs to the stands.

Over the next five days at the Berkshire racing course, punters wearing outrageous hats, summer dresses, and crisp suits will cheer on the riders.

Before the pandemic, the Queen was a regular at Royal Ascot; it is unclear whether she will go this week, but racegoers will be expecting to see her in the royal box.

The head of state is an avid horse breeder with many horses scheduled to run at Royal Ascot this week, including her thoroughbred King’s Lynn, who will compete in the King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday.

The Queen usually comes at Royal Ascot in a carriage parade with her guests, but if she does show up, it will almost certainly be by limousine.

The color of the Queen’s hat is a popular bet among racegoers, and William Hill has already launched a book on it, with blue as the early favorite at odds of 3-1.

“Blue looks the bet,” said spokesman Rupert Adams, “and we have already seen money for the favorite.”

Last year, Royal Ascot was held behind closed doors, but this year it is open to the public after being chosen to participate in the Government’s Events Research Programme on behalf of the sport of racing.

After passing a Covid-19 test, 12,000 racegoers will be allowed to watch the sporting event each day.