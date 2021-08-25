Rabbis Tell Pope That Jewish Bible Isn’t Obsolete After Sermon Reignites Centuries-Old Feud

Following comments made by Pope Francis during a teaching before a general audience at the Vatican, Israel’s top Jewish leaders sent a letter to the Vatican, expressing their alarm about possible anti-Semitic remarks and requesting further clarification.

Pope Francis focused on St. Paul’s New Testament teachings in his August 11 address, stressing that “the law (Torah) does not provide life.” It does not provide the fulfillment of the promise since it is incapable of doing so… Those seeking life should look to Christ for the fulfillment of the promise.”

Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel for Dialogue with the Holy See, expressed his displeasure with the comments, writing to Reuters that the pope’s remarks could be interpreted as implying that Jewish law, as outlined in the Torah and the Old Testament of the Bible, was obsolete.

“In his sermon, the Pope not only argues that the Christian faith supersedes the Torah, but that the latter no longer gives life, meaning that Jewish religious practice in the modern day is deemed obsolete,” Rabbi Arousi wrote in the letter.

If these messages were intended in the way the rabbinate read them, he argued, they would be a “teaching of contempt.” When the Second Vatican Council repudiated the previously held concept of collective Jewish guilt for Jesus’ murder in 1965, such teachings were phased out by the Catholic Church. Since then, ties between Jews and Catholics have improved, with Pope Francis and his two predecessors visiting Jewish synagogues.

In an interview with Reuters, two experts on Catholic-Jewish ties agreed that the remarks could be a setback and that further information was needed.

“To claim that this fundamental premise of Judaism does not give life is to belittle the core theological outlook of Jews and Judaism,” said Father John Pawlikowski, former head of the Catholic-Jewish Studies Program at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. Professor Philip Cunningham of St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, head of the Institute for Jewish-Catholic Relations, said the remarks “may be seen as discounting Jewish practice of the Torah today.”

Both experts agreed that part of the comments could have been written by aides, but that this was unlikely.