Raab’s criticism of the French visit is dismissed by the government.

The government has brushed aside accusations of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was accused of breaking quarantine laws in a newspaper story.

The Sunday Mirror blamed Mr Raab for evading the Government’s travel restrictions.

Despite the fact that the regulations for quarantining after visiting France have since been modified, Mr Raab’s visit occurred while government advice stated that visitors must quarantine for 10 days.

However, in response to the tabloid’s report, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has stated that Mr Raab behaved within the regulations.

According to an FCDO official, “the Foreign Secretary travels on diplomatic business within the norms.”

“It is his responsibility to represent the United Kingdom’s interests abroad, notably in the areas of security, trade, and international development.”

Ministers of the government are immune from quarantine since they are undertaking critical state business for the UK while outside the country. Exemptions are available for both red-listed and non-red-listed countries.