Raab will issue a warning about the Islamic State’s growing threat in Africa.

Dominic Raab will warn about the growing threat of terrorism in Africa, saying that an international coalition must work together to “guarantee there are no safe havens” for the so-called Islamic State.

In Rome, the Foreign Secretary will join more than 45 of his counterparts from around the world to announce that the UK will commit £12.6 million to efforts to combat IS, also known as Daesh, through regionally-led military involvement and encouraging fighters to flee the terrorist group.

“The UK recognizes the continuing threat and remains completely committed to the lasting defeat of Daesh,” Mr Raab will say at the Global Coalition Against Daesh.

“The coalition must work together to address this immediate threat as well as the longer-term difficulties that those who promote violence and terrorism exploit.

“We must ensure that Daesh has no safe havens.

“We must continue to put pressure on Daesh wherever its poisonous influence can be found. It will seize any chance to re-establish itself.”

The funds will be used to support activities in the Lake Chad Basin in West Africa, which includes north-east Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad, and is home to IS’s West African affiliate, Islamic State West Africa (ISWA).

The new conflict, stability, and security fund, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), will help regional military efforts to confront IS and other terrorist groups, as well as measures to securely demobilize suspected low-level terrorists.

“The threat of Daesh and its terrible ideology has not gone away two years after Daesh’s territorial loss in Iraq and Syria,” Mr Raab added. Its presence in Africa is alarming, which is why we must collaborate with our coalition partners to combat its poisonous propaganda on all fronts.

“We are working hand in hand with our African allies to combat the growing threat posed by Daesh-linked groups across Africa, notably in the Lake Chad Basin.”

The meeting in Rome on Monday will be the first time the Global Coalition's foreign ministers have met in person since November 2019, and it will be co-hosted by the Italian government.