R. Kelly’s Trial: R. Kelly Convicted of Racketeering, Faces Decades in Prison

After resuming deliberations on Monday, the jury in R. Kelly’s trial reached a decision. After six weeks of testimony from the singer’s accusers, former employees, and other witnesses, the jury will reach a decision.

Kelly, 54, is accused with sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, cross-state sexual trafficking, and racketeering on behalf of six victims.

The singer is also accused of breaking the Mann Act, which prohibits anyone from going over state borders “for any immoral purpose.”

Return to this website for additional information.

R. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and faces a lengthy prison sentence.

After a six-week trial and nine hours of jury deliberation, R. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering by a federal jury in Brooklyn.

If convicted of the additional charges leveled against him, the musician may spend decades in prison.

A federal jury in Brooklyn found R. Kelly guilty of racketeering.

— US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York (@EDNYnews) September 27, 2021