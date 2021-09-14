R. Kelly’s recording of him threatening girls and accusing them of stealing is likely to be used in court.

R. Kelly’s trial judge is debating whether or not to allow criminal prosecutors to include recordings of the singer allegedly threatening two women and accusing at least one of them of stealing from him.

The recordings, which are said to date back to 2008, were submitted for review on Tuesday. According to lawyers, one of the women in the recordings intended to testify in the singer’s trial but was removed off the list after experiencing panic attacks after hearing the tape.

“You’d best never… R. Kelly says in one of the recordings, “Take from me again or I’ll be in Florida and something will happen to you.” “Do you comprehend what I’m saying?” According to court documents obtained by the Associated Press, Kelly accused the lady, known only as “Jane Doe,” of stealing a Rolex watch.

According to the court papers, another recording shows Kelly threatening a woman before beating her.

Kelly says, “If you lie to me, I’m going to f— you up.”

Kelly is also said to have boasted about placing cameras in his studio apartment and other locations to monitor his victims.

The request for the films to be included in the trial comes a day after another witness testified that she witnessed Kelly in a “sexual setting” with R&B sensation Aaliyah when she was 13 or 14 in 1993. Kelly had sex with her when she was 15 years old, according to the lady, who is the latest in a long line of victims who claim he sexually exploited them while they were minors.

The lady — a former Kelly backup performer who testified anonymously — reported opening a door on Kelly’s tour van to discover him kneeling in front of Aaliyah and performing oral sex on her. She claimed she locked the door and walked out without telling Kelly about the encounter.

A former Kelly employee testified before the jury about how two bogus IDs were used to allow Kelly to marry Aaliyah after he began a sexual relationship with her and assumed she was pregnant. A marriage license that was entered into evidence contained erroneous information.