R. Kelly’s official YouTube channels have been deactivated, however his music can still be shared by others.

Following his conviction on sex trafficking charges, R. Kelly’s official YouTube accounts were destroyed, but admirers of the disgraced R&B artist can still submit videos of his songs.

Kelly was found guilty last week of racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, sexual exploitation of children, and bribery, among other offenses. By Tuesday, YouTube had taken down his official RKellyTV and RKellyVevo channels, however user-uploaded versions of the videos remained accessible, and the Google-owned company’s YouTube Music service continued to carry his music library.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube’s legal lead, Nicole Alston, wrote in a document about the removals, “Egregious crimes perpetrated by R. Kelly merit penalties beyond routine enforcement procedures due to a potential for widespread harm.” “At the end of the day, we’re taking this action to safeguard our users in the same way that other platforms do.”

The channels were deactivated in compliance with the company’s content creation criteria, which were implemented in 2018. The policy provides for disciplinary action against artists who commit major crimes or participate in behavior that is designed to “cause deliberate harm to others” off-platform, including account removal.

According to NBC News, Kenyette Tisha Barnes, who co-founded the #MuteRKelly movement in 2017, YouTube’s decision is “the beginning of the seismic paradigm shift of R. Kelly’s legacy,” emphasizing that “it was his music that allowed him to buy himself out of accountability” and expressing “hope that other platforms follow suit and Mute R. Kelly.”

The logic behind YouTube’s decision to remove the video channels while keeping R. Kelly’s songs on its audio streaming platform and in user-uploaded video footage is unknown. As on Tuesday, his music was still available on major sites like Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Kelly was accused of committing sex crimes for the first time in the late 1990s, when his fame was at its peak. He was charged with many counts of child pornography in 2002, but was acquitted in 2008. Despite the fact that new charges surfaced, Kelly’s career in the music industry remained successful.

With the development of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements a decade later, Kelly’s fortunes began to turn around. Surviving R. Kelly, a 2019 documentary series that detailed allegations against the musician, was published one month before he was charged. This is a condensed version of the information.