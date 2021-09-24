R. Kelly’s lawyer claims that his client’s girlfriends’ opulent lifestyles disprove predator allegations.

R. Kelly’s lawyer Deveraux Cannick completed his extravagant closing statements in the singer’s New York sex trafficking trial by maintaining that Kelly was not a predator due to his victims’ “lavish lifestyle.”

Kelly is battling for his constitutional rights in court, according to Cannick, who compares the alleged sexual predator to Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement. King’s renowned I’ve Been to the Mountaintop speech was referenced by the attorney.

He went on to argue that there was no proof that Kelly’s accusers were coerced into doing anything they didn’t want to do. Kelly’s girlfriends, according to Cannick, stayed with him to take advantage of the benefits of travel, shopping sprees, and lavish dinners.

He said, “He offered them a luxury lifestyle.” “A predator isn’t supposed to act like that.”

After hearing a prosecutor make a heated rebuttal to the defense’s closing arguments, which presented R. Kelly as a victim of false charges, a judge began training the jury in the law at R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial on Friday.

Kelly “believed that because of his music, popularity, and celebrity, he could do whatever he wanted,” Assistant United States Attorney Nadia Shihata said in federal court in Brooklyn.

“He’s not a genius, he’s a criminal,” she continued. A scavenger.” She went on to say that his claimed victims “aren’t gold diggers or groupies.” They are, after all, human beings.”

Following Shihata’s conclusion, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly began her final instructions in preparation of the case being presented to jurors later that day.

Kelly, 54, is best known for his 1996 single “I Believe I Can Fly,” but he has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of abusing women, children, and boys for more than two decades.

He’s also accused of breaking the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport people across state borders for “any immoral purpose.”

Prosecutors said their evidence shows Kelly utilized strategies from “the predator playbook” to sexually exploit his victims with the cooperation of some dedicated members of his entourage.

Isolating them in hotel rooms or his recording studio, putting them to demeaning restrictions such as forcing them to call him "Daddy," and creating video recordings of them having sex with him (some of which were shown to the jury at trial).