R. Kelly Trial Live Updates: On Day 3 of the trial, more of the singer’s accusers are expected to testify.

The third day of singer R. Kelly’s criminal trial began Friday morning in a federal court in Brooklyn. The R&B star, best known for hits like “I Believe I Can Fly,” is accused of racketeering, kidnapping, and forced labor, among other charges, amid numerous allegations of sexual abuse that have followed him over the years.

Jerhonda Pace, one of Kelly’s victims, returned to the witness stand on Thursday to resume her evidence from Wednesday, saying Kelly, 54, would occasionally demand she “dress like a Girl Scout” when she was 16 and put pigtails in her hair during sexual activities that he would generally videotape.

She told an anonymous jury of seven men and five women the day before that she began meeting the artist as a virgin at the age of 16 in 2010, when he invited her to his estate for the first time. When a prosecution asked her to read out loud a journal entry in which she details how Kelly allegedly hurled expletives at her, slapped her three times, choked her, and sexually attacked her, she sobbed.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was arrested in 2019, the same year that the Surviving R. Kelly documentary was released, which documented sexual abuse charges against him from many female accusers, including Pace.

He has pled not guilty to all allegations, including eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which forbids the transportation of women or minors for the purpose of prostitution over state lines.

Kelly’s trial in New York is scheduled to last about a month, and if he is found guilty, he may spend the rest of his life in prison.

